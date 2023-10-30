Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Ohio woman accused of killing 4 men with fatal fentanyl doses to rob them pleads not guilty

This photo provided by the Franklin County, Ohio, Sheriff's Office shows Rebecca Auborn of...
This photo provided by the Franklin County, Ohio, Sheriff's Office shows Rebecca Auborn of Columbus, Ohio. Auborn has been indicted on charges of fatally drugging men and robbing them, the Ohio Attorney General said Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.(Franklin County, Ohio Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman who authorities say killed four men with lethal doses of fentanyl in order to rob them pleaded not guilty to murder charges on Monday.

Rebecca Auborn entered her plea in court accompanied by her attorney, Mark Hunt.

Authorities said there are likely more victims, and the investigation is ongoing.

Auborn 33, of Columbus, is accused of killing the men and nearly killing a fifth man after meeting them for sex in Columbus between December 2022 and June 2023. Authorities did not identify the men.

Auburn had already pleaded not guilty last month to murder and drug-related charges in connection with one of the men’s deaths.

She will continue to be held without bond.

__

Samantha Hendrickson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured in shooting at party on South Lumpkin Road in Columbus
Two injured in shooting at party on South Lumpkin Road in Columbus
Body found near Fontaine and Brickyard Road in Phenix City
Body found near Fontaine and Brickyard Road in Phenix City
Traffic Alert
Accident delays traffic on Hwy 280 in Lee County
Image courtesy MGN
Two injured in shooting on Debby St. in Columbus
Fountain City Classic to host Scholarship Luncheon
LIST: 33rd annual Fountain City Classic events

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Cummins Power Generation Facility in Fridley, Minn.,...
Biden wants to move fast on AI safeguards and will sign an executive order to address his concerns
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Image courtesy MGN
Two injured in shooting on Debby St. in Columbus
FILE - Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks at an annual...
Court arguments begin on blocking Trump from the presidential ballot under the ‘insurrection’ clause
FILE - A sign for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in...
Eyedrops from CVS, Rite Aid and others carry possible infection risk, FDA says