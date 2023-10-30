One dead after two-vehicle crash involving log truck in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash involving a log truck in Opelika.

According to officials, on October 30 around 10 a.m., Opelika dispatch received a call regarding a multiple vehicle crash involving a log truck on Marvyn Parkway near the railroad overpass.

Officers located a pickup truck which had been hit by falling logs. The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Investigation team.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

