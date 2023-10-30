Paws Humane Society and CACC hosts trunk or treat to encourage adoption

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Columbus animal shelters invited the community to not only get a jump start on trick or treating but to also encourage people to adopt.

Hundreds stopped by the ‘Paws and Pals Trunk or Treat’ extravaganza at Paws Humane Society on Oct. 28.

Dezaray Johnson and her siblings left the event with more than candy. They left with their new dog, Khan adopted from Columbus Animal Care and Control.

“We just came here for the trunk or treat, but ended up getting him,” said Johnson.

Paws Humane Society and CACC teamed up for a spooktacular Saturday to bring awareness to the animals who need a forever home.

Both of the shelter’s parking lots were filled with trunk loads of candy and treats for two and four-legged friends to enjoy.

“A shelter is no life for an animal,” said Josh McQuien, the director of marketing and development for Paws Humane Society.

McQuien said people are not adopting at the rate they used to.

“It’s tough right now. So, we really encourage, you know, that you hear the phrase adopt don’t shop, and we really do stick to that. There are already animals here that are perfectly good animals in shelters that really need a loving home,” McQuien said.

Both the humane society and CACC are filled to capacity.

For the Paws Humane Society, full means 160 animals, and for CACC, full means 58 dogs and 26 cats. However, events like this one help make more room.

There was also a costume contest during the event that more than 60 people and pets are hoping to win. The contest ends on Halloween at 4 p.m.

Click here to vote for your favorite costume.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.