Portion of 13th Street in Phenix City to be closed starting Nov. 1

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Multiple lanes will be closed along 13th Street heading eastbound near the Broad Street intersection in Phenix City starting Wednesday, Nov. 1.

The intersection of 7th Ave. and 13th Street will also be closed.

One lane will be open along 13th Street for traffic going through the area, and there will be a detour to get to 7th Avenue.

Portion of 13th Street in Phenix City to be closed starting Nov. 1st (Source: City of Phenix City, AL)

The closures are due to a repair of a sanitary line, and according to officials, repairs are expected to take around three weeks.

Drivers should expect delays while the repairs are being done.

