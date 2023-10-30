COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over 300 people in the area near Ft. Benning Road and Vine Street are without power, according to Georgia Power.

Ft. Benning Road is closed from Youmans Street to Albion Way as crews work to restore the power.

The cause of the outage is due to downed power lines after a utility pole was snapped.

No time has been given when power will be restored.

Snapped pole causes power outages near Ft. Benning Road (Source: WTVM)

