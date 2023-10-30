Business Break
Snapped pole causes power outages near Ft. Benning Road

Snapped pole causes power outages near Ft. Benning Road
Snapped pole causes power outages near Ft. Benning Road
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over 300 people in the area near Ft. Benning Road and Vine Street are without power, according to Georgia Power.

Ft. Benning Road is closed from Youmans Street to Albion Way as crews work to restore the power.

The cause of the outage is due to downed power lines after a utility pole was snapped.

No time has been given when power will be restored.

