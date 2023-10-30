Warm start to the workweek followed by frost potential in a few days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our episode of unusually warm weather will be replaced by much cooler weather starting Halloween. However, the coldest air doesn’t arrive until the first couple days of November.

Plenty of sun on this Monday with skies turning partly cloudy in the afternoon. A bit breezy later in the afternoon. One more warm day with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Partly cloudy and breezy tonight. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s early Tuesday.

More clouds than sun Tuesday. Breezy and much cooler. Highs only in the low to mid 60s. There could be a few isolated light rain showers; rain coverage is around 20%. It should be dry in time for trick-or-treaters but it does look cool and blustery with temperatures starting to fall into the 50s. The coldest air waits until after Halloween.

We’re expecting wind chills in the 20s and low 30s at times Wednesday morning while actual air temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 30s. The wind should prevent a frost Wednesday morning. Sunny during the afternoon with highs only in the mid to upper 50s. With dry and breezy conditions, the fire danger is pretty high.

As winds are expected to relax early Thursday, it appears this is best chance for frost across the valley. There may even be a light freeze in our northern counties. Sunny Thursday afternoon with highs in the low 60s.

There is one more potential for frost Friday morning before temperatures start to moderate through the weekend.

