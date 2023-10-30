Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Warm start to the workweek followed by frost potential in a few days

Tyler’s forecast
Highs Monday will be in the 80s. Much cooler air starts to arrive Halloween before it gets cold mid-week.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our episode of unusually warm weather will be replaced by much cooler weather starting Halloween. However, the coldest air doesn’t arrive until the first couple days of November.

Plenty of sun on this Monday with skies turning partly cloudy in the afternoon. A bit breezy later in the afternoon. One more warm day with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Highs Monday will be in the low to mid 80s.
Highs Monday will be in the low to mid 80s.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Partly cloudy and breezy tonight. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s early Tuesday.

More clouds than sun Tuesday. Breezy and much cooler. Highs only in the low to mid 60s. There could be a few isolated light rain showers; rain coverage is around 20%. It should be dry in time for trick-or-treaters but it does look cool and blustery with temperatures starting to fall into the 50s. The coldest air waits until after Halloween.

Temperatures will fall into the 50s for trick-or-treaters. Chilly with the breeze.
Temperatures will fall into the 50s for trick-or-treaters. Chilly with the breeze.(Source: WTVM Weather)

We’re expecting wind chills in the 20s and low 30s at times Wednesday morning while actual air temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 30s. The wind should prevent a frost Wednesday morning. Sunny during the afternoon with highs only in the mid to upper 50s. With dry and breezy conditions, the fire danger is pretty high.

Wind chills will be a factor Wednesday morning!
Wind chills will be a factor Wednesday morning!(Source: WTVM Weather)

As winds are expected to relax early Thursday, it appears this is best chance for frost across the valley. There may even be a light freeze in our northern counties. Sunny Thursday afternoon with highs in the low 60s.

Be alert for a big change in temperatures by the middle of the week; first frost of the season...
Be alert for a big change in temperatures by the middle of the week; first frost of the season is possible for many.(Source: WTVM Weather)

There is one more potential for frost Friday morning before temperatures start to moderate through the weekend.

The coldest air won't last more than a few days. It warms up a decent amount by the weekend.
The coldest air won't last more than a few days. It warms up a decent amount by the weekend.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured in shooting at party on South Lumpkin Road in Columbus
Two injured in shooting at party on South Lumpkin Road in Columbus
Body found near Fontaine and Brickyard Road in Phenix City
Body found near Fontaine and Brickyard Road in Phenix City
Traffic Alert
Accident delays traffic on Hwy 280 in Lee County
Northside wins back-to-back GHSA 5A softball championships
Northside wins back-to-back GHSA 5A softball championships
Fountain City Classic to host Scholarship Luncheon
LIST: 33rd annual Fountain City Classic events

Latest News

Highs Monday will be in the 80s. Much cooler air starts to arrive Halloween before it gets cold...
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
Morning Low Temperatures
A Cool Down is Ahead on Tuesday!
Allie Ann's Sunday Morning Forecast On the Go
Allie Ann's Sunday Morning Forecast On the Go
3-Day Forecast AM WTVM
Much Cooler Days Ahead Starting on Halloween