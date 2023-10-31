Columbus gang member sentenced to more than 17 years in prison

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus gang member has learned his fate after illegally possessing a firearm during a domestic violence assault.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Megail Thirkield had multiple arrest warrants issued related to domestic violence assaults between February and May of last year.

Police say he stalked, harrassed, violently attacked the victim. He also pointed a weapon at her head.

According to court documents, a Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office investigator observed Thirkield walking in the middle of Colorado Street in Columbus at approximately 12:30 p.m. on June 9, 2022. Police reports detail Thirkield stalking and harassing the same victim; he allegedly threatened the victim while showing a firearm—including pointing the weapon at her head and firing several shots into the air—and also allegedly violently attacked the victim, sometimes in the presence of the victim’s children.

While awaiting backup, the investigator watched Thirkield enter a house. The owner consented to law enforcement entering the residence where they found Thirkield hiding under a pile of clothes in a back bedroom. Thirkield was taken into custody in possession of a semi-automatic Glock pistol with 20 rounds of ammunition. The firearm was linked to the domestic violence incidents through NIBIN.

“Guns, gangs and acts of violence create a combination that yields a bad outcome,” said Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman. “The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work hand-in-hand with our federal partners to alleviate all threats that may impose any type of harm to the citizens of our county. We will continue to use the proven scientific technology of NIBIN as an investigative tool for crimes involving guns.”

Thirkield will serve more than 17 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

He is not eligible for parole.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.