The Cool Temperatures Have Arrived in the Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The cold front has pushed through the area and cooler temperatures have already shown up across the Valley today. Heading into the rest of this evening, we expect the stray drizzle/showers to dwindle leaving behind drier conditions for trick-or-treating time. It will also be a chilly evening for those trick-or-treating, thanks to the already cooler air and breezy conditions this evening; temperatures this evening look to be starting in the low-60s working their way into the mid-50s.

Trick-or-Treat Planner (WTVM Weather)

The temperatures will continue to cool down throughout the overnight hours of tonight with temperatures in most areas reaching the mid-30s but some of our northern locations could get into the low-30s. Waking up Wednesday the cool temperatures and breezy conditions will lead to it feeling cooler, with feels like temperatures in the mid-20s to near 30 degrees.

Wind Chill Wednesday Morning (WTVM Weather)

Wednesday afternoon we can expect sunshine, breezy conditions, and temperatures in the mid- to upper-50s, with most places not getting out of the 50s. These cold and chilly morning low temperatures look to stick around through Friday morning. We will see a warming trend heading into this weekend and early next week with temperatures by Saturday and Sunday returning to the mid-70s.

Afternoon Temperatures (WTVM Weather)

Dry conditions are expected to continue through the next 5 days which will lead to worsening drought conditions across the Valley. This weekend don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour Saturday night, as daylight savings time comes to an end.

