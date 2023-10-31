Disabled veteran having trouble with local homeowners association after renovating home

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I don’t want to lose my house, I don’t understand what the big deal is about it, it’s just a fence,” said Quinton Walton, a 37-year-old Army veteran. He’s referring to his home in Midland.

“My son is standing the chance to lose his home because the homeowners association for this subdivision, Garrett Creek, disapproves of him having these renovations done to have the home made more accessible,” said Pamela Armster, Walton’s mother.

Walton’s home was renovated this year for it to be easier to move around because he lives with Multiple Sclerosis.

He applied for one of the Veteran Association’s (VA) Disability housing grants for the home he bought in the neighborhood in Jan. 2022.

In March 2022, The VA granted Walton the Specially Adapted Housing Grant for a contractor to make changes, including building a wheelchair-accessible ramp, leveling the pavement in his front yard, and putting up a vinyl fence.

However, according to this document, the Garret Creek Homeowner’s Association said Walton is violating the community covenant because he did not get the renovations approved.

Garret Creek Homeowner’s Association Covenant Violation notice issued to Quinton Walton Feb. 2023 (SOURCE: WTVM)

Armster claims otherwise.

“As soon as he was approved [the contractor], I notified them, and I had no idea it would get to this extent where I got contacted by a lawyer, representing them Mr. Kemmer,” she said.

Armster said she submitted the construction plan to the neighborhood’s website in Nov. 2022, several months prior to work being done this past February.

Armster said she submitted the construction plan to the neighborhood’s website in Nov. 2022, several months prior to work being done this past February. (SOURCE: WTVM)

“A contractor, Mr. Gabrielson, he was out here Feb. 2023. He called me Feb. 2023 and a man walked up to him and told him to stop working that man was Mr. Brown,” said Armster. “He [Mr. Brown] said he could not have this fence at all. Mr. Gabrielson told me he had a timeline, so I told him to go ahead and finish what he was doing, and I would talk to Mr. Brown.”

Armster claims she is following procedure since she did not hear from the board after submitting the plan to remodel.

According to the Section 5.04 of the Declaration of Covenants, Conditions, Restrictions, and Easements for Garrett Creek, the procedure says:

“The Committee shall have the power to construe, interpret, and apply this Declaration. The Committee’s approval or disapproval as required in this Declaration shall be in writing. In the event the Committee, or its designated representative, fails to approve or disapprove within 30 days after the plans and specifications have been submitted to it, approval will not be required and the related covenants shall be deemed to have been fully complied with.”

Not hearing from them, the homeowner said he moved forward with the work, but the recent violation notice from the homeowner’s association said the renovations must be reversed.

“My son could lose his home for having it made accessible for him to live in and enjoy it like anyone else,” she said.

As of October 27, Garret Creek Homeowner’s Association president, Jeffery Brown, is not giving a comment at this time since it is a legal matter.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.