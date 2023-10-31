Former Harris Co. educator celebrated for more than 50 years of service

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - A former Harris County teacher and assistant principal is being celebrated for more than a half century of service to children.

Sunday was declared “Laura Jackson Day” in Hamilton as people came out to pay tribute to her amazing legacy.

A special celebration program was held at the Harris County High School Auditorium. Jackson, who most recently served as assistant principal of the high school, actually retired in 2020. Because of COVID-19, the celebrations had to be postponed.

Jackson, who taught and mentored thousands of students over her 51 years in the district, was humbled by the recognition - urging those who came out to continue striving to do good work.

“Get your education, do what you need to do, do the right thing, trust in God, and your life will become a fulfilling one,” said Jackson.

Laura Jackson’s husband, Arnold, was also an educator. A scholarship in both of their names has been established as another form of tribute.

The Jacksons are the parents of District Attorney of the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit Stacey Jackson.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.