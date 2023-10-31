Ghoulishly cool weather for Halloween ahead of colder air mid-week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Significantly cooler weather is moving in for the rest of the workweek. The coldest day will be Wednesday. We’re on alert Wednesday through Friday mornings for the first frost/freeze.

Creepy clouds and peek-a-boo sun on this Halloween. A few isolated showers/sprinkles/drizzle are in the forecast before 3 PM. However, rain won’t amount to much, if anything. The big story will be the breezy and cooler weather. We’ll be in the 50s most of the day. Highs briefly reach the lower 60s during the afternoon, which is more than 25 degrees cooler than Monday afternoon.

Most of the day will be spent in the 50s Tuesday, briefly reaching the low 60s. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Freakishly cool tonight for the trick-or-treaters as temperatures start dipping into the 50s, especially after sunset. Wind gusts over 20 mph will make it feel even cooler!

Cool and blustery for the trick-or-treaters Tuesday evening. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The real bone-chilling air holds off until late tonight and early Wednesday. We’ll have lows mostly between 33 and 38 degrees. However, when the wind blows, feels like temperatures will be in the mid 20s to near 30 at times Wednesday morning.

Wind chills are expected to be in the 20s to near 30 at times early Wednesday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Despite full sun Wednesday, it will be a cold start to November with temperatures some 15 degrees below average. Highs between 55 and 58 degrees. Feeling cooler when the wind blows.

Highs will only be in the 50s Wednesday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

As winds relax Wednesday night, look out for areas of frost early Thursday throughout the valley. The best chance of a light freeze will be in spots away from the city. Lows in the upper 20s in the coldest spots with low to mid 30s elsewhere.

Thursday morning is the best chance for areas of frost and/or a light freeze. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Another chance for frost Friday morning before the warm up begins in the afternoon. Highs reach the upper 60s Friday with 70s returning for the weekend and early next week. It stays mostly dry for the next several days.

The warm up really kicks in Friday afternoon. Then, the 70s return this weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

