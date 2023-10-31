Business Break
Muscogee County Coroner’s Office needs help identifying man

By WTVM Web Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Coroner’s office needs your help identifying a person who took their own life.

The man’s body was found in north Columbus Monday morning, October 30.

Officials say he was wearing a pink trippy hoodie, black shorts, and black adidas tennis shoes.

He was a black man between the ages of 18 to 25.

He also weighed between 180 to 190 pounds and was 5′11.

