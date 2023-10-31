Business Break
No. 8 Alabama looks to stay perfect in SEC play against No. 13 LSU

The Crimson Tide will try to avenge their loss to the Tigers from a season ago
Jalen Milroe (number 4) connects with Crimson Tide Tight-End Amari Niblack in the second...
Jalen Milroe (number 4) connects with Crimson Tide Tight-End Amari Niblack in the second quarter of Alabama's 24-21 win over Arkansas.(WTOK Sports)
By Jake Stansell
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:29 PM EDT
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuesday is a big day for the University of Alabama’s head football coach, Nick Saban as he celebrates his birthday, but it marks an even bigger day for the Crimson Tide. Come Saturday night the Tide will face off against No. 13 LSU at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Both teams are fresh off a bye week, fighting for a spot in Atlanta for the Southeastern Conference title game. The Tigers defeated the Crimson Tide last season in walk-off fashion, 32-31. No. 8 Alabama will look to stay perfect in SEC play.

“This game has always had significance in the consequence of your season,” Saban said. “So, the first thing you got to do is win your division and that’s what we’re really trying to focus on.”

The Crimson Tide and Tigers kick off Saturday night at 6:45 p.m. CT.

