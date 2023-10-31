Paranormal creator talks on alleged haunted house in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - With it being Halloween season, haunted houses have been open all month as a spooky attraction, but what about real haunted houses? In east Alabama, it appears there may be a haunted property in Opelika.

The Spring Villa House was originally built in the 1850s on a plantation run by William “Penn” Yonge. The legend says he was a very cruel plantation owner and was stabbed to death by one of his slaves. Since then, it is said he still keeps watch over his house and his land.

For many, believing in ghosts may sound crazy and immature. But seeing a house that is said to be haunted has a completely different feel. This house is known as Spring Villa Mansion - it’s on Lee Road 148 and part of Spring Villa Park and RV campground. In the 1930s and 1940s, 4H camps were held here and some think the ghost legend was an old 4H campfire ghost story. But for some, this legend is real.

“I tend to believe that, because of how old this building is, that there could be some paranormal activity here, that exists,” said Joshua Dairen.

Joshua Dairen is a resident of Opelika and local coffee shop owner. He has conducted many investigations on haunted houses and ghost stories and produced several videos on Instagram and TikTok - with over 2,000 views. Dairen says the Spring Villa Legend is a story that many have heard of and believe. The house was owned by William “Penn” Yonge - a plantation owner. Though he is dead, some say his spirit still remains.

“The legend goes that one of these enslaved people hid in the nook of the staircase and waited for him to come home and come up the staircase,” said Dairen. “That’s where he would be stabbed and would die on the 13th step of this spiral staircase...allegedly.”

The house is extremely old and is not in good condition and is no longer opened to visitors. When it was opened, Dairen says many people reported seeing a blood stain on the 13th step - some saying they’ve felt pushed or have gotten sick.

“If they stepped on the 13th step, it was said that you would essentially activate the spirit of William Yonge and he would make his presence known to that person.”

Drelynn Divinity is a resident of Auburn and she says there’s no way it is not haunted.

‘I wouldn’t put it past them. I definitely believed it’s haunted now,” said Divinity. “Like, after seeing the house, putting it together, and deep woods of Alabama, one thousand percent haunted. Wouldn’t trust it.”

I don’t really believe in ghosts, but after being out here for a little bit and looking through the windows - you won’t catch me out here after dark.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.