Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Possible disposal sites in Lee County announced to public

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - It seems like Lee County residents have been heard after more than a year on curbside trash pickup.

During Monday night’s commission meeting, potential sites were announced. They would be at the old north site on Highway 29 in Opelika and on Highway 280 in Salem.

Controversy erupted before the curbside trash pickup began, because disposal site were removed.

Residents were concerned about where to place big items, such as sofas and furniture.

At this moment, you can call the Lee County Environmental Services to schedule a pickup at 334-737-7013.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old hit by train on Terminal Court in Columbus
6-year-old boy hit by train on Terminal Court in Columbus
Image courtesy MGN
One dead after two-vehicle crash involving log truck in Opelika
Death investigation underway after body found near Magnolia Ave. in Columbus
Body found near Magnolia Ave. identified as 14-year-old boy
Body found near Fontaine and Brickyard Road in Phenix City
Homicide investigation after body found near Fontaine, Brickyard Roads in Phenix City
Lane closure generic
Lanes closed on I-85 SB due to downed power lines in Auburn

Latest News

WTVM Editorial 10/31/23: Makai’s Inspiring Story
WTVM Editorial 10/31/23: Makai’s Inspiring Story
WTVM Editorial 10/31/23: Makai’s Inspiring Story
WTVM Editorial 10/31/23: Makai's Inspiring Story
INTERVIEW: CEO of 'Give An Hour' talks on mental health crisis
Former Harris Co. educator celebrated for more than 50 years of service
Former Harris Co. educator celebrated for more than 50 years of service