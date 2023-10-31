Possible disposal sites in Lee County announced to public

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - It seems like Lee County residents have been heard after more than a year on curbside trash pickup.

During Monday night’s commission meeting, potential sites were announced. They would be at the old north site on Highway 29 in Opelika and on Highway 280 in Salem.

Controversy erupted before the curbside trash pickup began, because disposal site were removed.

Residents were concerned about where to place big items, such as sofas and furniture.

At this moment, you can call the Lee County Environmental Services to schedule a pickup at 334-737-7013.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.