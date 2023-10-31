Sumter County Middle School placed on lockdown following alleged threat

SUMTER, Ga. (WTVM) - Sumter County Middle School placed on lockdown following an alleged threat to the school.

According to officials, around 9:30 a.m. on October 31, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a possible shooting that might take place at Sumter County Middle School. This information was received through word of mouth from student to student.

Protocol was implemented by placing the school on lockdown. Deputies spoke with the students allegedly involved, and checked the entire building. No viable threats or firearms were found.

The investigation is still ongoing. During this process, the lockdown code is activated as a precaution, to maintain safety within the school. However, once it is determined that there is no danger, the school will resume normal operations.

The individuals found liable will be held accountable through the due process of the law.

