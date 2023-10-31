Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Sumter County Middle School placed on lockdown following alleged threat

Sumter County Middle School placed on lockdown following an alleged threat to the school.
Sumter County Middle School placed on lockdown following an alleged threat to the school.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, Ga. (WTVM) - Sumter County Middle School placed on lockdown following an alleged threat to the school.

According to officials, around 9:30 a.m. on October 31, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a possible shooting that might take place at Sumter County Middle School. This information was received through word of mouth from student to student.

Protocol was implemented by placing the school on lockdown. Deputies spoke with the students allegedly involved, and checked the entire building. No viable threats or firearms were found.

The investigation is still ongoing. During this process, the lockdown code is activated as a precaution, to maintain safety within the school. However, once it is determined that there is no danger, the school will resume normal operations.

The individuals found liable will be held accountable through the due process of the law.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old hit by train on Terminal Court in Columbus
6-year-old boy hit by train on Terminal Court in Columbus
Image courtesy MGN
One dead after two-vehicle crash involving log truck in Opelika
Death investigation underway after body found near Magnolia Ave. in Columbus
Body found near Magnolia Ave. identified as 14-year-old boy
Body found near Fontaine and Brickyard Road in Phenix City
Homicide investigation after body found near Fontaine, Brickyard Roads in Phenix City
Lane closure generic
Lanes closed on I-85 SB due to downed power lines in Auburn

Latest News

WTVM Editorial 10/31/23: Makai’s Inspiring Story
WTVM Editorial 10/31/23: Makai’s Inspiring Story
WTVM Editorial 10/31/23: Makai’s Inspiring Story
WTVM Editorial 10/31/23: Makai's Inspiring Story
INTERVIEW: CEO of 'Give An Hour' talks on mental health crisis
Former Harris Co. educator celebrated for more than 50 years of service
Former Harris Co. educator celebrated for more than 50 years of service