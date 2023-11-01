Business Break
Actors Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are engaged

Zoe Kravitz (left) and Channing Tatum (right) attend the 2nd annual Kering Foundation's Caring...
Zoe Kravitz (left) and Channing Tatum (right) attend the 2nd annual Kering Foundation's Caring for Women Gala at The Pool on Tuesday Sept. 12, 2023, in New York.(Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP)
By Debra Worley and TMX Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News/TMX) – Actors Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are engaged after dating for two years.

The couple was photographed in costume for Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party over the weekend, and eagle-eyed fans spotted the “Big Little Lies” actress’s engagement ring.

Tatum was dressed as a baby in a onesie and bonnet, while Kravitz wore a white nightgown and held a knife, an apparent reference to the 1968 horror film “Rosemary’s Baby.”

Sources confirmed to multiple outlets that the pair are engaged.

Kravitz met Tatum when she cast him in her directorial debut. They went public with their romance in August 2021.

Kravitz, 34, talked about how her relationship with the “Magic Mike” star developed in a cover interview for GQ’s 2022 Men of the Year issue.

“Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever — he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet,” she told the magazine.

“I think if you can do something like that together, it’s a good test. And we came out even stronger,” Kravitz said.

In an interview with Vanity Fair earlier this year, Tatum, 43, admitted having “no chill” when it comes to following Kravitz fan accounts on social media.

“I have no chill. I was just seeing what she was up to!” he told Vanity Fair. “Also, I didn’t know anyone would know.”

Tatum was previously married to Jenna Dewan from 2009 to 2019, and they share a daughter, Everly.

Tatum was recently spotted dancing with Everly at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Kravitz, meanwhile, was married to actor Karl Glusman from 2019–2021.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

