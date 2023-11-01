Auburn Ave. set to close Nov 6. due to utility work

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to officials, on Monday, November 6, Auburn Ave. from Cross Country Hill to Birchfield Dr. will be closed for a week due to utility work for the storage facility.

Drivers are encouraged to proceed with caution in the area of the road closure and detour route.

All questions about the road closure should be directed to Vance Beck at (706) 225-4441.

