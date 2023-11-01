Chilly and brisk Wednesday, First frost/freeze ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - November is starting off on a rather chilly note with our first frost/freeze on the way for many of us. The warm up begins Friday afternoon.

Sunny but chilly on this Wednesday. After wind chills start off in the 20s and 30s early thanks to gusty winds, it will remain cool throughout the day, but the sun will help make the wind chills less of an issue. Highs only in the mid to upper 50s. The fire danger is high so please don’t burn outdoors.

Clear and cold overnight. A freeze warning is posted for early Thursday for the entire Chattahoochee Valley so many of us can expect our first (light) freeze of the season and even some areas of frost with lighter winds. Lows first thing Thursday will range from 28 to 34 degrees in most spots.

Abundant sun returns Thursday. Cool and a little bit breezy with highs between 60 and 64 degrees.

One more chance of frost Friday morning with lows in the 30s. Still mostly sunny and dry but a moderating air mass will lead to highs in the upper 60s in most spots.

A beautiful weekend is on tap with sunny to partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s Saturday morning, mid 40s to near 50 Sunday morning. Highs both days will be in the 70s!

We keep the 70s around through the first half of next week. There could be a chance of rain starting Monday or Tuesday, but for now it’s still relatively low.

