Columbus State, Columbus Tech team up for military spouses’ appreciation event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State University and Columbus Tech are teaming up to thank the community’s military spouses.

The event is set to take place on Tuesday, November 7, at 8:30 a.m. at the Fort Moore 1918 Club.

In addition to showing their appreciation, the program will give military spouses insights into ways they can benefit from educational resources available to today’s military-connected college students. Those opportunities range from professional certifications that lead to immediate employment opportunities, to starting or resuming their college-level education that ultimately leads to a degree.

“We’re proud to provide a supportive network and professional development opportunities for our military community — enlisted soldiers, their spouses and dependents, and veterans alike,” said Columbus Technical College President Martha Ann Todd. “We are excited to partner with Columbus State to present opportunities for our community’s military spouses who want to gain valuable, portable skills and credentials while stationed on Fort Moore.”

Throughout the morning, guests will have opportunities to network with other military spouses and to learn more about the educational opportunities both schools offer military spouses and their families. Those include certificates, degrees and continuing education that lead to high-demand jobs in fields like healthcare and cybersecurity.

The event will conclude before noon with remarks by Kesauna “Kiki” Patterson, a Columbus State senior who is serving as this year’s Freedom Alliance Scholarship Fund Ambassador. Since the summer, Patterson has been touring the country on Freedom Alliance’s behalf advocating for Gold Star families and children like herself. Her father, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Esau Patterson, lost his life in Baghdad during Operation Iraqi Freedom when she was 2 years old.

Military spouses interested in attending can register online for free by Friday, Nov. 3.

