CPD working to solve Clover Lane murder case

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man was shot and killed directly outside his home, and investigators are working to bring his case to a close.

They are asking for the public’s help to solve this case.

Investigators said they work every case with families in mind to bring them closure.

“To find out was a crime committed and if a crime was committed who committed it?” Columbus police Deputy Chief, Lane Deaton, said.

These are questions Deaton and his investigators ask when a homicide comes across their desks.

Frank Bell was shot and killed outside his home on Clover Lane on Oct. 25.

Beyond that, details are sketchy right now, forcing them to keep digging for more clues about the crime.

“I don’t want to put too much out right now because it’s so early in the investigation, and we’re at a point where we need to speak with a couple of people first before we start releasing any additional information,” said Deaton.

Bell was shot multiple times and according to his family, he didn’t deserve to have his life cut short.

Deaton said his investigators leave no stone unturned when solving homicides.

“We work them all the same. It doesn’t matter who the victim is, it doesn’t matter who the suspects are, you work every homicide the same, and that means responding to the scene, processing any evidence that we may have or collect,” he said. “It means a good, old-fashioned footwork, knocking on doors, canvassing neighborhoods.”

Deaton also said as with any case, people in the community need to realize they can help a family who is looking to find closure and put a loved one to rest.

“If you have information, tell it. If you have information, give it to us. Let us look at that information. Let us determine what’s important and what’s not important,” he said.

Family members of Bell spoke to News Leader 9 by phone and said they still haven’t been able to bury their loved one because of the ongoing investigation.

