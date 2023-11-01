Family searches for answers in Motel 6 homicide investigation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new death investigation has one family pleading for answers after a Facebook post led police to the Motel 6 on Victory Drive.

While the family is thankful for the tip on social media. They tell us the pain of losing a loved one hurts deeply. The victim was shot and killed inside room 126 here at Motel 6 on Victory Drive.

Her family says she didn’t deserve what happened to her, and they want justice for what has happened. “You know the pain and the hurt, and the loss, it is part of your soul that has been ripped away.”

Timothy Richardson and his sister remember what it felt like hearing their sister, 37-year-old Christina Richardson, had been shot and killed in her hotel room. They tell us, the suspect left her to die.

“She was a human being, and he left her like she wasn’t human.”

According to the family, she was shot and killed Saturday, but her body wasn’t discovered in the motel room until Tuesday.

They said If it were not for this post on Facebook, they would not have known anything had happened to Christina.

“She went above and beyond for our family, don’t even know us, went above and beyond to help my sister Christina out, if it weren’t for her, she would probably be still in the room.”

This isn’t the only recent death investigation at this motel. Richardson is the 5th violent death there this year alone, but her family says she is more than a number.

“Loving, loyal, sister, she cared for all of us very much. She loved her family, and we loved her back. She was a loving person and she didn’t deserve this.”

We went to the motel to ask questions about security and previous issues and death investigations, and no one would speak to us. While we couldn’t get those answers, the auto sales business next door says they are tired of the sirens and crime scene tape.

“We’ve heard shots and stuff going on around here, so it’s just really upsetting and you just don’t know what’s going on especially when people are in and out of that hotel over here.” said owner of Admas car sales and repair Earl Adams.

After the latest murder at the Motel 6, Richardson’s family says they simply hope to get justice for their loved one.

The Columbus Police Department arrested 40-year-old Brandon Patterson and charged him with murder in the Motel 6 Homicide case. He is currently being held at the Muscogee County Jail.

Officials say Patterson is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday, November 2, at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.