Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

The First Frost and/or Freeze of the Fall

Arianna’s Forecast
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The first frost and/or freeze of this fall season is tonight across the Valley. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the entirety of the Chattahoochee Valley Wednesday night; this warning is set to expire at 10 AM EDT Thursday morning.

Frost and Freeze Alerts
Frost and Freeze Alerts(WTVM Weather)

Tonight, temperatures across the Valley will range from the upper-20s in our northern counties to the low- to mid-30s for the central and southern counties.  Also tonight, you have a great opportunity to see Jupiter! Jupiter rises in the east direction in the evening hours and will be the third brightest object in the sky until Venus rises in the morning.

Night Sky
Night Sky(WTVM Weather)

Thursday expect lots of sunshine with afternoon temperatures expected to reach the upper-50s to low-60s. Temperatures will once again be chilly Thursday overnight with temperatures waking up Friday morning expected to range from the low- to upper-30s. Heading towards the weekend and new workweek you’ll notice temperatures begin to warm into the mid- to upper-70s.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WTVM Weather)

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions Saturday and Sunday, making for some great outdoor activities like the Fountain City Classic, Steeplechase at Callaway Gardens, or the Falcons game. Also happening this weekend, don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour Saturday night, as daylight savings time comes to an end. Looking ahead towards the new workweek, rain coverage increases to 10% Tuesday and Wednesday, but still not enough rain to relieve the drought conditions throughout the Valley.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway after body found near Magnolia Ave. in Columbus
Body found near Magnolia Ave. identified as 14-year-old boy
Victim I’D after body found at Motel 6 on Victory Drive in Columbus
Suspect charged with murder in deadly shooting at Motel 6 on Victory in Columbus
Muscogee County Coroner’s Office needs help identifying man
Muscogee County Coroner’s Office needs help identifying man
6-year-old hit by train on Terminal Court in Columbus
6-year-old boy hit by train on Terminal Court in Columbus
Outdoor siren (MGN)
Warning sirens scheduled to go off Wednesday morning during official test

Latest News

Freeze warning across the valley early Thursday.
Chilly and brisk Wednesday, First frost/freeze ahead
Chilly sunshine on this Wednesday. Watch for a freeze and/or frost Thursday/Friday.
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go
Tuesday Evening Weather on the Go
Tuesday Evening Weather on the Go
Wind Chill Wednesday Morning
The Cool Temperatures Have Arrived in the Valley