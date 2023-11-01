Green Island Country Club set to host ‘Hope for Autism’ Gala

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Green Island Country Club is set to host its 5th annual Hope for Autism Gala.

Hope for Autism Gala flyer 2023 (Source: Green Island Country Club)

The event is slated for Friday, November 10, at the Green Island Country Club beginning with a silent auction at 6 p.m. followed by a dinner at 7 p.m. The event is set to have complimentary wine, beer, music, and dancing.

This event benefits the Autism Hope Center and will help them to continue to provide programs and support to local families.

For more information on this event, click HERE.

