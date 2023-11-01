Business Break
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: November 2-4 preview

Glenwood at Chambers Academy (October 2023)(Source: WTVM)
By WTVM Sports Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The first week of November features a variety of matchups across Alabama and Georgia. Playoffs begin for teams in the AISA. ASHAA teams are finishing the season with non-region matchups while GHSA teams are battling for final positions within the region standings.

[TAP OR CLICK TO VIEW MATCHUPS]

PLAY OF THE WEEK

You can vote daily until 4PM ET Thursday on your pick for Play of the Week.

Help us decide our Sports Overtime Play of the Week! Choices: Callaway Cavaliers Football, Chambers Academy and The Lakeside School! VOTE: https://www.wtvm.com/sports/high-school/football/play-of-the-week/

Posted by WTVM News Leader 9 on Friday, October 27, 2023

