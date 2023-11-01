Business Break
One injured in shooting on Gleason and Urban Ave. in Columbus

Columbus police investigation
Columbus police investigation(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating an overnight shooting in East Columbus.

Police were called to Gleason and Urban Avenue after reports of a person being shot around 9 p.m.

CPD posted about the incident 30 minutes later on their X page, formerly known as Twitter.

The victim’s condition and identity are unknown at this time, as well as the motive behind the violence.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.

