One injured in shooting on Gleason and Urban Ave. in Columbus
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating an overnight shooting in East Columbus.
Police were called to Gleason and Urban Avenue after reports of a person being shot around 9 p.m.
CPD posted about the incident 30 minutes later on their X page, formerly known as Twitter.
The victim’s condition and identity are unknown at this time, as well as the motive behind the violence.
