One injured in shooting on Gleason and Urban Ave. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating an overnight shooting in East Columbus.

Police were called to Gleason and Urban Avenue after reports of a person being shot around 9 p.m.

CPD posted about the incident 30 minutes later on their X page, formerly known as Twitter.

The victim’s condition and identity are unknown at this time, as well as the motive behind the violence.

