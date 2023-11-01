Business Break
Opelika police search for Best Buy theft suspect

Best Buy Theft Suspect 10.19.23
Best Buy Theft Suspect 10.19.23(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is searching for a Best Buy theft suspect.

Officials say the incident occurred at the Best Buy on 2147 Tiger Town Parkway on October 19. They say surveillance footage shows the male suspect wearing a dark-colored hat and a light-colored jacket with blue jeans, taking a display computer from the store.

If you have any information on the identity of this suspect, contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220.

