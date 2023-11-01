Opening statements begin in 2021 double murder trial

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Opening statements began Oct. 31 for a double murder trial in Columbus, two years after the crime happened outside Wilson Apartments.

On June 14, 2021, Terrance Upshaw, Homer Upshaw, and Rodderick Glanton allegedly shot into a Dodge Dart sedan in the Wilson Apartment complex hitting four people and killing two.

18-year-old Saiveon Pugh and 17-year-old Jessie Ransom died as a result of their wounds.

The three defendants are now facing over 20 charges, many alleging gang activity. Some of those charges include murder, aggravated assault, and unlawful criminal gang activity.

Glanton’s mother said it’s only one person who knows what happened that day.

‘’I don’t feel good or bad one way or the other. I just want it to be over with and knowing that it’s going to be over with will be a relief. I can’t be a judge. Only God knows what happened that day. God is going to be the jury of it all,” she said.

In the state’s opening argument, Attorney Cara Convery claimed the defendants in this case executed 18-year-old Saiveon Pugh and 17-year-old Jessie Ransom.

‘’On June 14, 2021, four people were gunned down in a small silver sedan in the Wilson Apartment Complex, and two people were executed as a result of that shooting. You heard reference to a shootout that is not going to be the evidence in this case,’' said Convery.

With the three defendants in this case represented by three different lawyers, each lawyer presented an opening statement for their client.

Shevon Thomas II went first stating this case was about self-defense.

‘’But what I will tell you is that Terrence is not guilty of any of the crimes alleged in this indictment. Primarily because, this is a clear-cut case of self-defense,” said Thomas.

Allen Jones representing Rodderick Glanton was up next stating his client Rodderick Glanton was defending himself from violent people that night.

‘’Who goes and meets a group of girls with their face covered up and an AR-style weapon in their hand,” Jones said.

Lastly, William Kendrick representing Homer Upshaw said the evidence will show who was violent the night of the murders.

‘’Mr. Pugh...member of the Zohannon Gang, already had an issue with someone from that area from Wilson. Got into it with a whole other guy.’’

The state will bring its first witness to stand on Nov. 1 for jurors to hear from people who were on the scene the night of the shooting.

