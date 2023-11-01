Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Victim ID’d after body found at Motel 6 on Victory Drive in Columbus

Victim I’D after body found at Motel 6 on Victory Drive in Columbus
Victim I’D after body found at Motel 6 on Victory Drive in Columbus(Source: WTVM)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found at Motel 6 on Victory Drive.

According to Muscogee Couty Coroner Buddy Bryan, 37-year-old Christina Rena Richardson was found dead from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at 5:49 p.m. on Oct. 31.

There is no word yet on how she was found, and the Columbus Police Violent Crimes Unit is investigating her death.

Victim I’D after body found at Motel 6 on Victory Drive in Columbus
Victim I’D after body found at Motel 6 on Victory Drive in Columbus(Source: WTVM)

Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway after body found near Magnolia Ave. in Columbus
Body found near Magnolia Ave. identified as 14-year-old boy
6-year-old hit by train on Terminal Court in Columbus
6-year-old boy hit by train on Terminal Court in Columbus
Muscogee County Coroner’s Office needs help identifying man
Muscogee County Coroner’s Office needs help identifying man
LIST: Trick-or-treat hours in the Chattahoochee Valley
LIST: Trick-or-treat hours in the Chattahoochee Valley
Image courtesy MGN
One dead after two-vehicle crash involving log truck in Opelika

Latest News

Columbus police investigation
One injured in shooting on Gleason and Urban Ave. in Columbus
Outdoor siren (MGN)
Warning sirens scheduled to go off Wednesday morning during official test
Chilly sunshine on this Wednesday. Watch for a freeze and/or frost Thursday/Friday.
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go
Disabled veteran having trouble with local homeowners association after renovating home
Disabled veteran having trouble with local homeowners association after renovating home