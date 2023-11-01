Victim ID’d after body found at Motel 6 on Victory Drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found at Motel 6 on Victory Drive.

According to Muscogee Couty Coroner Buddy Bryan, 37-year-old Christina Rena Richardson was found dead from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at 5:49 p.m. on Oct. 31.

There is no word yet on how she was found, and the Columbus Police Violent Crimes Unit is investigating her death.

Victim I’D after body found at Motel 6 on Victory Drive in Columbus (Source: WTVM)

