Victim ID’d after body found at Motel 6 on Victory Drive in Columbus
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found at Motel 6 on Victory Drive.
According to Muscogee Couty Coroner Buddy Bryan, 37-year-old Christina Rena Richardson was found dead from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at 5:49 p.m. on Oct. 31.
There is no word yet on how she was found, and the Columbus Police Violent Crimes Unit is investigating her death.
Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.