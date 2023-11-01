Business Break
Warning sirens scheduled to go off Wednesday morning during official test

Outdoor siren (MGN)
Outdoor siren (MGN)(WMTV)
By Tyler Allender
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Don’t be alarmed; Columbus will be testing the outdoor sirens for Georgia’s Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Day even though it’s not Saturday afternoon.

The city of Columbus is expected to sound-off outdoor sirens and NOAA Weather Radios at 9:30 AM Wednesday as part of a routine test.

This does not mean there is an actual emergency.

Officials implemented technological improvements to the sirens last year ensuring no delays occur when it comes to informing citizens about severe weather. 

The Columbus Emergency Management and Homeland Security encourages residents to take part in this exercise or at least have a plan and know where to seek shelter if this would have been an actual tornado warning.

SEVERE WEATHER PREPARATIONS

The Muscogee County School District and some private schools have indicated they will be taking part in the drill.

