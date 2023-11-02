Another Frost, Freeze, or Both Tonight; Warmer Weather Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into early Friday morning, many spots will see temperatures in the 30s again, so expect a good chance of getting a frost, while others will see another freeze. Friday looks to be warmer in the afternoon with highs near 70, and the weather looks fantastic for high school football or any other outdoor plans folks might have - just a little on the chilly side! It will be another busy weekend of outdoor plans and events, and the weather looks great - morning lows in the 40s, highs in the mid 70s, and both days will feature plenty of sunshine and dry weather. For next week, we’ll warm things up more with upper 70s and lower 80s back in the forecast. Once again, we’ll continue with a dry forecast through Thursday as drought conditions continue to worsen across the Chattahoochee Valley. Our next chance of rain roll back in by next Friday and Saturday, but even then, not everyone will see it. We’ll continue to fine-tune those chances as we get closer!

