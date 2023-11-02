Auburn Parks and Rec to kickoff ‘Letters to Santa’ program Nov. 20

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) -Auburn Parks and Recreation is getting into the holiday spirit with the announcement of its Letters to Santa program for Christmas 2023.

Kids will get a chance to send letters starting Monday, Nov. 20.

There will be two mailboxes. One will be located at the Harris Center at 425 Perry Street and the other at the Boykin Community Center at 400 Boyking Street.

The letters must include your child’s name and return address, and all letters must dropped in the mailboxes by Thursday, Dec. 14.

They should get a reply from Santa before Dec. 25th.

For more information, you can contact www.auburnalabama.org/parks or contact us at 334-501-2930.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.