Columbus officials to host meeting in District 3 to discuss neighborhood cleanup efforts

City of Columbus logo
City of Columbus logo(Source: Columbus Consolidated Government)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - City officials are inviting people in the community to attend its ‘Neighborhood Meeting’ on Nov. 3 for Benning Hills-District 3.

City officials such as the Deputy Manager, Lisa Goodwin, in partnership with Public Works, Keep Columbus Beautiful, METRA and other organizations are hosting this event to work with people in the community about how the city can help residents get their neighborhoods cleaned up.

This effort is part of the ‘All Hands on Deck Campaign,’ to clean up the community and neighborhoods.

According to officials, Cleanup kits will be made available to people in the community, and the city will come and pick up the debris.

The meeting will be located at 1141 Benning Drive, the Frank Chester Recreation Center.

More ‘Neighborhood Meetings’ are being scheduled in other districts.

If any organization would like to get involved with this effort, you are asked to contact Goodwin at 706-225-3108 or by email Lgoodwin@columbusga.org

If you have an organization that would like to be a part of this effort, please contact me so that we can coordinate an area for clean-up.

