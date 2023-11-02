Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

‘Deer of a lifetime’: Hunter harvests rare white deer after following buck for 2 years

Noah Goeppner says he was about 15 yards away when he was able to hit a white buck.
Noah Goeppner says he was about 15 yards away when he was able to hit a white buck.(Noah Goeppner)
By Jill Lyman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - A bow hunter in Indiana said he got “the deer of a lifetime” over this past weekend.

Noah Goeppner told WFIE that he was able to hit a white buck from about 15 yards away when he was out hunting this past Sunday.

And it wasn’t his first encounter with the deer. Goeppner said he first saw the animal in 2021 as a spike buck.

This season, Goeppner said he was keeping an eye on the buck while watching trail cameras before finally harvesting the rare deer.

He said this was the first whitetail buck he had hit with his bow.

Goeppner’s black lab, Nelli, also helped him track the animal down.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim I’D after body found at Motel 6 on Victory Drive in Columbus
Suspect charged with murder in deadly shooting at Motel 6 on Victory in Columbus
Family searches for answers in Motel 6 homicide investigation
Family searches for answers in Motel 6 homicide investigation
Outdoor siren (MGN)
Warning sirens scheduled to go off Wednesday morning during official test
Disabled veteran having trouble with local homeowners association after renovating home
Disabled veteran having trouble with local homeowners association after renovating home
Columbus police investigation
One injured in shooting on Gleason and Urban Ave. in Columbus

Latest News

FILE - A Ford dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. A plant in Michigan has...
UAW members at the first Ford plant to go on strike vote overwhelmingly to approve new contract
FILE - The Minnesota State Supreme Court Building is shown in this Jan. 10, 2020, photo in St....
Minnesota justices appear skeptical that states should decide Trump’s eligibility for the ballot
FILE - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall listens to a reporter's question following oral...
Alabama can execute inmate with nitrogen gas, state’s highest court says
Scary surveillance video shows a man attempt to snatch a baby from a mother’s arms in a...
Stranger tries to steal baby out of mom's arms while crossing street
Keith Whitley's music still lives on after his death in 1989.
5 of Keith Whitley’s greatest love songs