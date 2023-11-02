Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Erik Speakman out as Opelika football coach

By Josiah Berry
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika High School football team has removed head coach Erik Speakman after six seasons with the Bulldogs.

Opelika school officials say that Speakman was asked to step down from his position and will no longer serve as the head coach.

The Superintendent of Opelika City Schools Dr. Farrell Seymore shared more on that decision through a statement.

“We appreciate Coach Speakman’s dedication to our football program and our student-athletes,” said Farrell.

The Bulldogs finished 4-6 this year and missed the 7A playoffs.

Details regarding the search for a new head football coach will be released at a later date.

WTVM Sports Leader 9 will have more coverage on this story later tonight.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland.
Smiths Station Mayor, Phenix City pastor commits suicide, sheriff confirms
Mitchi McKnight and her family
Columbus woman dies in ATV accident in Pine Mountiain
7-year-old dies from the flu in Columbus
7-year-old dies from the flu in Columbus
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested on contraband charges, other crimes
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office former deputy arrested on contraband charges, other crimes
Handcuffs image
Smiths Station student arrested on multiple charges including terrorist threats

Latest News

Glenwood at Chambers Academy (October 2023)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: November 2-4 scores and highlights
Hugh Freeze/Kassidy Woods, family
Auburn HC Hugh Freeze surprises player with scholarship
MILITARY MATTERS: Hundreds of Soldiers Enlisting At Halftime Of Atlanta Falcons Game
MILITARY MATTERS: Hundreds of Soldiers Enlisting At Halftime Of Atlanta Falcons Game
Auburn University is now selling alcohol at Neville Arena.
Auburn University now selling alcohol at basketball games