Frosty cold mornings through the workweek

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We had a widespread light freeze across the Chattahoochee Valley Thursday morning, which was the first of the season. Expect it to stay cold for another day or so before a weekend warm up arrives.

Abundant sun on this Thursday will send our freezing temperatures into the low 60s this afternoon. Still chilly and a bit breezy during the afternoon but not as windy as yesterday.

Staying chilly Thursday despite the sunshine. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Clear and cold tonight. Temperatures will drop into the 40s by 8 or 9 PM. Areas of frost expected toward morning. Lows mostly in the low to mid 30s; a few of the colder spots could reach the upper 20s again early Friday.

A good chance for frost in spots Friday morning. (Source: WTVM Weather)

After a frosty start to Friday in spots, it will be mostly sunny the rest of the day. A few clouds as the warm up begins. Highs between 68 and 71 degrees.

Highs Friday will be in the mid 60s to low 70s. (Source: WTVM Weather)

We have more sun than clouds through the weekend and as the air continues to warm, highs will reach the mid 70s. Saturday morning will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s with patchy frost possible, especially north. Lows will mostly be in the 40s Sunday morning.

Chilly mornings and mild afternoons for the weekend. Great for all the events this weekend! (Source: WTVM Weather)

Next week is trending drier and warmer. Highs will easily be in the mid to upper 70s. A couple 80 degree days are possible around mid-week as a cold front doesn’t appear to have much luck moving through late week.

Chilly mornings and mild afternoons for the weekend. Great for all the events this weekend! (Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.