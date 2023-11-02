Business Break
Goodwill hosts career expo ahead of annual Fountain City Classic weekend

By Josiah Berry
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fountain City Classic Week continues in Columbus with several big events leading up to Saturday’s football game. Earlier today, they hosted the Goodwill Career Fair.

The event took place this morning at the Columbus River Center. Admission into the event was free and they took your headshot if you needed it.

There were about 30 booths where people could establish professional relationships and connections, and discuss potential job offers.

“It’s important to know that our goal is to take the opportunities where people need them and where people are and willing to come,” said Regional Career Center Manager Denise Eckley.

Later today, the Fountain City Classic will be hosting its 16th annual Cufflinks and Pearls Networking Event, starting at 6 p.m. tonight. It’s at the River Center and admission is free with a business card.

