Lee County Sheriff’s Office, other nonprofits hosting coat drive through Nov. 14

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The chilly temperatures have many of us reaching for our coats and jackets, but unfortunately, not everyone has the proper attire to stay warm when the weather turns cold.

However, a coat drive in Lee County hopes to help make things better for those in need.

It’s a collaboration between the Sheriff’s Office, Helping Families Initiative and the United Way.

They will be accepting donations at locations, including the chapel inside the East Alabama Health and the Justice Center.

You can drop off new and gently used coats until Nov. 14 between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CT.

In December, three shopping boutiques will hand the coats out to residents.

