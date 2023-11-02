Business Break
Military community gathers for ‘Lonesome Soldier’ film premiere

By Josiah Berry
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FT MOORE, Ga. (WTVM) - A movie addressing some important issues that many soldiers struggle with like mental health and suicidal thoughts had a screening Wednesday on Fort Moore at the Lucas Theatre.

The military community got a chance to walk the red carpet for the premiere of the movie “Lonesome Soldier.”

The film tells the story of a young man going through enlistment all the way to discharge, and how going to war impacts his mental health.

The main message is a mother’s love can help a soldier torn by PTSD. The actors talked with us about the importance of being part of this film.

“It probably is the greatest honor and one of the most humbling experiences of my life not, only were we able to complete the film and tell such an amazing story, but that is has been so well received by the military and veteran community,“ said Writer and actor Alexander Randazzo.

Following the film, attendees were able to have a Q&A with the cast.

“This is definitely one that shines a light on the story of the battle at the home front,” said actor Dion Earl.

The movie opens in select cities tomorrow, November 3rd, and expands to additional cities on November 11th.

