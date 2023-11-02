Business Break
Erik Speakman out as Opelika football coach

Former Opelika Head Football Coach Erik Speakman(Source: WTVM)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika High School football team has removed head coach Erik Speakman after six seasons with the Bulldogs.

Opelika school officials say that Speakman was asked to step down from his position and will no longer serve as the head coach.

The Superintendent of Opelika City Schools Dr. Farrell Seymore shared more on that decision through a statement.

“We appreciate Coach Speakman’s dedication to our football program and our student-athletes,” said Farrell.

The Bulldogs finished 4-6 this year and missed the 7A playoffs.

Details regarding the search for a new head football coach will be released at a later date.

WTVM Sports Leader 9 will have more coverage on this story later tonight.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

