Students lead “Fields of Faith”event at Golden Park

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Around a thousand people gathered in Columbus for a student-led and faith-based event.

“Fields of Faith” is an event put on by Fellowship of Christian Athletes. It was held at Golden Park on Nov. 1.

Organizers said the event was all about youth taking a “bold stand for the Gospel with scripture readings, testimonies, and amazing praise and worship.”

Along with food, all those who attended also received a Bible.

“What I just want us all to know, including myself is to not give up on our youth. The youth wanted this event tonight. It’s 100 percent student-led, and these are youth in our community willing to take a stand for their faith because they want our community to radically change,” said the West Central Georgia FCA area director, Johnathan Karastury.

The goal of the event was for students to pray for, share with and challenge their peers to read the Bible and follow Jesus Christ.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

