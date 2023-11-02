WTVM hosts telethon with Casa to benefit children in Tri-city area

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM has partnered with Casa as they hold a telethon to help recruit more volunteers and to help people learn about the program. The volunteer-driven organization serves Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Harris, Talbot, Taylor, and Marion counties.

Casa recruits, trains, and supervises volunteers to help them provide support and care to local foster kids. The director of Casa says while it’s a commitment it is definitely worth it.

”This is the future of our community. Our children are experiencing all sorts of trauma and have needs beyond what they can handle. They are our most vulnerable citizens and it’s an opportunity to stand up and be a consistent adult in their lives and speak up for them,” said Program Coordinator Keagan Clark.

There is still time to call and learn about Casa’s various programs and advocacy. They are taking phone calls until 6:30 p.m.

