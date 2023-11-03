Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Auburn University now selling alcohol at basketball games

Auburn will offer domestic and import beers, craft beer, seltzer and wine.
By Sally Pitts
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn fans were happy to see their Tigers back in action at Neville Arena. The Tigers hosted Auburn University at Montgomery in an exhibition game Wednesday. The home team got a big win over AUM 102-66.

Many fans were also excited to see some new features at Neville Arena, including alcohol sales. Auburn will offer domestic and import beers, craft beer, seltzer and wine.

Auburn also rolled out grab-and go-stations where fans can pay through self-check out.

It’s the first time Auburn has offered public alcohol sales at sporting events.

In a statement, the university said, “Multiple studies show selling alcohol in athletic venues decreases binge drinking and creates a culture with fewer alcohol-related offenses on game day.”

Auburn is the last SEC school to implement public alcohol sales. Alcohol sales were already allowed in certain sections of Auburn’s sporting venues.

Auburn says it will gradually roll out public alcohol sales at other athletic venues throughout the upcoming year.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7-year-old dies from the flu in Columbus
7-year-old dies from the flu in Columbus
Family searches for answers in Motel 6 homicide investigation
Family searches for answers in Motel 6 homicide investigation
Fatal Car Crash
Man dies in single-vehicle accident on I-85 in Lee County on Nov. 1
Auburn Police
Auburn police arrest Lanett man on multiple charges
Pratt and Whitney holds groundbreaking ceremony in Fountain City
Pratt and Whitney holds groundbreaking ceremony in Fountain City

Latest News

Jalen Milroe (number 4) connects with Crimson Tide Tight-End Amari Niblack in the second...
No. 8 Alabama looks to stay perfect in SEC play against No. 13 LSU
Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) throws a pass as he is pressured by Auburn linebacker...
Ole Miss outlasts Auburn in Saturday night SEC showdown
Composite photo of Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton (WVLT) and Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe...
Alabama takes down Tennessee, move to 7-1 on the season
Auburn at No. 22 LSU on Saturday, October 14
Three takeaways from Auburn’s 48-18 loss to No. 22 LSU
Jordan Hare Stadium
Key takeaways from the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry