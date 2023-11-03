Beautiful Weekend Ahead!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Moving into the weekend, our mornings will still be cool, but not as cold as they have been at times this week. Highs will climb to the mid 70s and both days will feature plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. It will be near-perfect weather for outdoor activities like the Fountain City Classic, Steeplechase, or other college football games in the local area. Look for a warm-up into next week with the upper 70s and lower 80s back in our forecast. Morning lows will continue to warm up, moving from the 40s to the 50s, and most days will feature a good amount of sunshine. Late into the week, an approaching front will bring an increase in clouds that will probably stick around into the next weekend, but like the past few fronts that have moved through, we don’t expect this one will have a lot of moisture to work with. I’ve left rain coverage out of the forecast for now, and even if we did see rain, the coverage wouldn’t be very high and it wouldn’t amount to much. It should be enough to spoil anyone’s plans in the long-range part of our forecast. We’ll continue to fine-tune things as we get closer.

