CLASSIC MAGIC: 16th Annual Cufflinks and Pearls Networking Mixer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The 33rd annual Fountain City Classic is this weekend. The action on the gridiron between the Albany State Golden Rams and Fort Valley State Wildcats is just a fraction of the weeklong festivities from luncheons to worship services.

16 years ago, former state representative and longtime classic chairman, Calvin Smyre wanted to bridge the gap between today’s leaders to tomorrow’s.

Students, business leaders, and entrepreneurs filled the river center Thursday night to network and build their net worth.

“Me being young and 18 years old, hopefully, they can give me great advice,” said Tyree Woods, a photographer.

Woods, a Shaw High School graduate, made sure to be at the 16th Annual Cufflinks and Pearls: Leaders of Today and Tomorrow Networking Mixer, where all you needed was a business card to get in.

Georgia State House Representative, Teddy Reese says Cufflinks and Pearls is a party with a purpose.

“Don’t come here and be shy, don’t come here and find a corner,” said Reese. “Come here and shake as many hands as you possibly can, get as many numbers as you possibly can.”

That’s what the young photographer did and by the end of the night, he was helping out a professional.

“I hope they give me advice and tips so all the struggles they went through, I won’t have to go through those struggles,” said Woods.

Co-chair of Cufflinks and Pearls, Debra Porch says it’s important to network.

“It’s always important to build. We’re here to celebrate two wonderful universities. Why start from scratch, there’s always people who can help,” said Debra Porch, “Mentors who have had experiences, people who have been there and done that.”

People who have been there and done that were part of a panel discussion that was new for the mixer this year. The panel consisted of experienced professionals who passed along their work expertise to help others get to where they are and beyond.

The week of events doesn’t stop here. Saturday at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium you will get to witness more classic magic.

“Saturday is going to be amazing and it’s just ironic both schools have the same color, blue and gold. To see this gigantic sea of blue and gold, of fans, of people of all ages, babies to seniors coming together to celebrate these two institutions, celebrating this game as we know it that’s the part that warms my heart because too often we see us coming together and there’s conflict and problems. We are fortunate that people who come to this classic come with a purpose of having a good time,” said Reese.

