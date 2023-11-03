Columbus Trade Center hosts Fountain City Classic Vendors Fair

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Vendors are setting up early for the annual Fountain City Classic. The football game is one of the largest rivalries dating back to 1924.

This event brings in millions of dollars to the city from hotel rooms to restaurants, but vendors also make money when setting up for tailgating and other events. Every year, Columbus fills up with thousands of out-of-towners who attend the Fountain City Classic. Many of those people come back every year.

It’s no different for the vendors who set up at the tailgate near the stadium and Randall Wiggins came in from the southeast to Columbus for the Fountain City Classic.

Both Jenkins and Wiggins told us that because thousands of people are in Columbus for the game, they are ready to make some extra money for their business.

“It was profitable, we didn’t lose so we are here, and we are bigger and better,” said Wiggins.

“I do find it very profitable to come out,” said Jenkins.

Wiggins says with “The Juice Box” business, he serves up fresh fruit juices in a bottle, but as an HBCU graduate, he said the biggest profit is supporting black culture.

“I went to Central State, so every time I come to an HBCU event, there are no other vendor events like HBCUs,” said Wiggins.

Gregory Jenkins said for him, it’s also about the culture and meeting people.

“The best part is I get to enjoy the people, so it’s not necessarily about the income, it’s about being with the people and it’s a festive atmosphere,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins makes sure he caters to potential customers by making the best presentation so that people will buy buy, buy. He also says, positive events like this one is another reason why he will continue to come back every year.

“We meet people from all over the country, you get to experience the different foods and cultures. It is a great time. And to be able to see how we can get together and do things that are positive, and not experience all the negative stuff that we hear about so much,” said Jenkins.

The Vendor Classic is a way for businesses to also support one another. If you want to come down to the Columbus Trade Center you still have time, they will be here tonight until midnight.

