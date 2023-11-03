East Alabama mayor, pastor’s online photos create widening scandal

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Alabama Baptist state leadership responded to allegations against a Phenix City pastor after photos appeared online showing him dressed in women’s clothing.

The Baptist organization’s response came two days after an online media organization called 1819 News published the story with several photos.

Pictured below is one of many pictures posted online by First Baptist Church of Phenix City’s pastor, Bubba Copeland, who is also the mayor of Smiths Station, dressed in women’s clothing.

Bubba Copeland (Source: 1819News.com)

The article also included pictures of him wearing women’s underwear posted by the mayor on social media platforms Instagram and Reddit.

Since the discovery, AlabamaBaptist.org released the following statement,

We have become aware of the alleged unbiblical behavior related to the pastor of the First Baptist Church of Phenix City. We are praying for the leaders of the church family as they seek to determine the truth concerning these accusations. As the people of God, we pray for the pastor and his family as well. We are in consultation with the Russell Baptist Association’s leadership as they endeavor to assist the First Baptist family during this critical time of need.

Copland addressed the matter Wednesday night during a worship service. SEE VIDEO AND STATEMENT BELOW:

I’ve been an object of an internet attack. The article was written about my capacity as a mayor and my capacity as a pastor. The article is about who and what I am. Yes, I have taken pictures with my wife in the privacy of our home as an attempt at humor. I know I’m not a handsome man, nor am I a beautiful woman, either. I apologize for any embarrassment caused by my private personal life that has come publicly. This will not cause my life to change. This will not waver my devotion to my family, serving my city or serving my church.

News Leader 9 reached out to Copeland, but we have not heard back. We will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

