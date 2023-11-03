East Alabama mayor, pastor’s online photos create widening scandal
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Alabama Baptist state leadership responded to allegations against a Phenix City pastor after photos appeared online showing him dressed in women’s clothing.
The Baptist organization’s response came two days after an online media organization called 1819 News published the story with several photos.
Pictured below is one of many pictures posted online by First Baptist Church of Phenix City’s pastor, Bubba Copeland, who is also the mayor of Smiths Station, dressed in women’s clothing.
The article also included pictures of him wearing women’s underwear posted by the mayor on social media platforms Instagram and Reddit.
Since the discovery, AlabamaBaptist.org released the following statement,
Copland addressed the matter Wednesday night during a worship service. SEE VIDEO AND STATEMENT BELOW:
News Leader 9 reached out to Copeland, but we have not heard back. We will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest information as it becomes available.
