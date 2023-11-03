Harris County High School to host two ceremonies for Veteran’s Day

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Harris County High School is honoring veterans on Thursday, Nov. 9 with two Veteran’s Day ceremonies.

The first ceremony will be at 8:30 a.m. and the second at 10:15 a.m. at the HCHS Auditorium located at 8281 GA-116, in Hamilton.

According to Harris County School District, parking will be available in the rear of the school, and the event is free and open to the public with no advanced reservation.

The event is organized by the HCHS Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, and veterans are encouraged to share their stories.

“We are deeply honored to host this Veterans Day ceremony, and we extend a heartfelt invitation to all Veterans to participate. Your service to our country deserves recognition and gratitude,” said Lt. Col. (RET) Michael Feret, head of the JROTC program at HCHS, in a press release.

HCSD is asking veterans to submit a photograph along with their name, branch of service, years served, and details of any significant deployments or conflicts in which they were involved ahead of the ceremony.

The deadline to send that information is Nov. 6.

To submit your information you can email 24pixelrd@harriscountyschools.org or 25auta@harriscountyschools.org.

For more information or if you have any questions you can contact please contact Feret at feret-m@harris.k12.ga.us or call 706-628-4278.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.