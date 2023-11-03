Business Break
HCSD seeking feedback from community in new superintendent search

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) -The Harris County School District is looking for community input as it searches for its next superintendent.

The district has chosen King-Cooper Associates to lead the search and they’re launching a survey to gather input from faculty, staff, and parents.

The survey will help them understand what qualities are desired for the future superintendent.

They will be accepting survey responses until Friday, November 17th.

To participate in the survey click here.

The search for the new superintendent comes after the announcement of current superintendent Roger Couch’s retirement after this school year.

According to HCSD, the board plans to create a leadership profile outlining the necessary skills and abilities for the role in the upcoming week, and the anticipated time of the search is four to five months with interviews are scheduled for January.

