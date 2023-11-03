House of Heroes hosts 8th annual Heart of Serving Luncheon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - House of Heroes celebrated its 8th annual Heart of Serving Luncheon on Nov. 2.

The luncheon was dedicated to people, volunteers, and community partners who have significantly impacted people in need.

House of Heroes is a nonprofit organization that serves elderly or disabled military and public safety veterans and their spouses by providing free repairs and improvements to their homes.

According to Susan Wood, executive director of HOH Chattahoochee Valley Chapter, the organization has honored more than 1,400 veterans and/or spouses with more than 30,000 volunteers giving over 206,000 hours.

So far this year, the nonprofit has helped served 75 veterans.

“The true importance of giving back to the community supporting causes and supporting the House of Heroes and continuing to take care of themself and the community as well,” said Trevor Brunell, the keynote speaker.

