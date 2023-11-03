Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

House of Heroes hosts 8th annual Heart of Serving Luncheon

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - House of Heroes celebrated its 8th annual Heart of Serving Luncheon on Nov. 2.

The luncheon was dedicated to people, volunteers, and community partners who have significantly impacted people in need.

House of Heroes is a nonprofit organization that serves elderly or disabled military and public safety veterans and their spouses by providing free repairs and improvements to their homes.

According to Susan Wood, executive director of HOH Chattahoochee Valley Chapter, the organization has honored more than 1,400 veterans and/or spouses with more than 30,000 volunteers giving over 206,000 hours.

So far this year, the nonprofit has helped served 75 veterans.

“The true importance of giving back to the community supporting causes and supporting the House of Heroes and continuing to take care of themself and the community as well,” said Trevor Brunell, the keynote speaker.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family searches for answers in Motel 6 homicide investigation
Family searches for answers in Motel 6 homicide investigation
Auburn Police
Auburn police arrest Lanett man on multiple charges
Pratt and Whitney holds groundbreaking ceremony in Fountain City
Pratt and Whitney holds groundbreaking ceremony in Fountain City
Victim I’D after body found at Motel 6 on Victory Drive in Columbus
Suspect charged with murder in deadly shooting at Motel 6 on Victory in Columbus
Former Opelika Head Football Coach Erik Speakman
Erik Speakman out as Opelika football coach

Latest News

Goodwill hosts career expo ahead of annual Fountain City Classic weekend
Goodwill hosts career expo ahead of annual Fountain City Classic weekend
WTVM hosts telethon with Casa to benefit children in Tri-city area
WTVM hosts telethon with Casa to benefit children in Tri-city area
Auburn Parks and Rec to kickoff ‘Letters to Santa’ program Nov. 20
Auburn Parks and Rec to kickoff ‘Letters to Santa’ program Nov. 20
Students lead “Fields of Faith”event at Golden Park
Students lead “Fields of Faith”event at Golden Park